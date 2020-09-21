The author of the Duchess of Sussex's biography has given evidence in her legal battle against the media amid allegations that she breached her own privacy.

Omid Scobie, a co-author of the book Finding Freedom, has submitted a witness statement to the High Court as part of the Duchess' case against the Mail on Sunday.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, the owner of the Mail on Sunday, over the publication of a letter she wrote to her father, which she claims breached her privacy, copyright and data protection.

Lawyers on behalf of Meghan denied the allegation that she worked alongside the authors for the book.

In written submissions, Justin Rushbrooke QC said: "The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book."

Finding Freedom, published in August, details Meghan and Prince Harry's departure from the Royal family. Lawyers on behalf of the newspaper argue that it was written with the couple's "extensive co-operation".

Antony White QC, representing the newspaper, said they wished to amend its defence in light of the publication of Finding Freedom. The newspapers alleges that Meghan "caused or permitted information" to be provided to the authors including "information about the letter".

White argued that Scobie made "public statements" on Meghan's intent "in writing the letter and her expectation that it would be released to the press".

The newspaper argues that Scobie made the statements because he "had already been given information about [Meghan's] relationship with her father and about the letter", therefore undermining the Duchess' claim of a privacy breach.

In legal papers filed before the court, the newspaper's lawyers said they wish to "test" Scobie's evidence in cross-examination.

In Monday's hearing before Judge Francesca Kaye, the court also heard that the total legal costs of both sides are estimated to be around £3 million, up to and including the trial.

In documents before the court, Jessie Bowhill - who also represents the Duchess - said: "The overall total costs figures are £1,798,043.57 for the claimant and £1,230,425 for the defendant."

It is not clear if the judge will give a ruling on ANL's application to amend its defence on Monday, or reserve it to a later date.

The full trial between the Duchess and the newspaper is expected to commence in January next year.