Swing seats at an English playground have been covered in baked beans in a bizarre vandalism attack.

A mother posted on Facebook that she took her daughter to the park and noticed something odd on the swings.

Photos of the swings were posted to Facebook. Photo / Facebook

Although not illegal the unusual vandalism captured the attention of many locals and Facebook users.

However it might prove a little annoying for kids wanting to play on the swing.

"So today I take my little girl to Chapel Street Park, and this is what I found. Baked beans on the swings, the kids roundabout and on the basket ball area. I don't understand."

The post and images made it to Twitter where it has been liked more than 20,000 times.

The mother who first posted t seemed quite annoyed.

"When we have all been cooped up for a while now, would have thought people would want to look after parks," she wrote on Facebook.

A few swings in the playgroup were found covered in a handful of baked beans. Photo / Facebook

However, most Facebook users found the post funny and many took the opportunity to make bean-based puns.

"I wonder if they wore beanies as a disguise," one commenter said.

"At the end of the day we are all humanbeans..."

"To be honest in Heinzsight, I can see why they're upset."

"Right, spill the beans ....who was it ??????"

But others were frustrated.

"Nasty bugger! Rather than wasting beans by raining on other people's parade they could have donated those beans to a food bank. Shows where the culprit's priorities lie."

"I'm all for baked beans on inanimate objects but not in a kids park; poor little Ronald couldn't play today bc of them," another Facebook user said.

Despite being up for days and capturing the attention of thousands, it looks like the culprit has not bean found.