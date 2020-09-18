An elderly man's efforts to be Covid-conscious didn't quite go to plan when he headed to his local service station.

CCTV footage published on The Sun shows the man walking into a service station after filling up his vehicle. He reaches for what he thinks is a hand sanitiser station, but it turns out to be a very sticky mistake.

Using a handle from the containers filled with red and blue liquid, what he thinks is sanitiser is in fact a slushy machine. The Covid-conscious pensioner ends up with the syrupy liquid all over his hands.

Users on Twitter shared the unfortunate mistake.

"Almost started crying at that video of the old man using the slush puppy machine as hand sanitiser. What a wee soul," one user posted.

"Insider knowledge. Slushy kills 100% germs. Hand sanitiser only kills 99.9%," another joked.

"Would you prefer a raspberry or bubble gum slushy style hand sanitiser? #bless," an additional person shared.

Others said they felt sorry for the man in the now-viral video.

"Am I the only one that feels sorry for that elderly man," a person tweeted.

Another wrote: "Don't know how people are laughing at that little old man thinking the slush machine is hand sanitiser. Makes me proper sad."'

Watch the full clip above for the moment he made the error.