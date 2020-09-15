An American mum has gone viral on TikTok with a petty move after her husband sent a female friend a birthday message.

The video shows a family gathered around a chocolate cake topped with candles, confused as to what's going on - until the mum starts to speak, according to Kidspot.

The woman then reveals that she'd made a birthday cake for her husband's friend "Kelly".

"We're going to sing happy birthday to daddy's girlfriend Kelly because he messaged her happy birthday on Facebook," she said in the video.

"Mummy went through his phone. She must be like family so we're all going to sing for her. You ready."

Several of the kids then start singing, while their father watches in stunned silence.

The video clip, narrated by the teenager filming the video, already has over 1.2 million reactions and 28,000 comments on TikTok.

During the song, she can be heard saying "Oh my god, I'm crying," and trying not to laugh.

"You know what I thought you were about to do? I thought you were about to tell me you were pregnant or something. I was about to die."

The mum then turns to her husband and tells him to "blow her out" pointing at the candle on the cake.

"You wanna lick the icing?" she asks, while her husband replies, "You are sick. You're sick in the head."

A US woman has been slammed on TikTok for a petty move against her husband. Photo / Getty Images

Commenters on TikTok blasted the woman as "toxic" and "crazy" for organising such an over-the-top response to a simple Facebook message.

One asked, "Does that look like a healthy relationship to you? When is the divorce happening?"

Another wrote, "A good parent wouldn't do that in front of their kids even if it was warranted."

But others praised the woman for reaching a level of pettiness most people can only imagine.

"That mother is a queen," one person commented.

"You know the kids don't care – all they want is the cake. Living for that pettiness though," someone else wrote.

"I respect the mum but I'm also afraid of her," another said.