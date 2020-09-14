McDonald's has just revealed the correct way to utilise their packets of fries to use the ketchup and it turns out most of us have been doing it wrong all along.

It turns out the box the McDonald's fries come in actually has an in-built ketchup holder.

The "Today Years old" Twitter account unveiled the hack, much to the surprise of most of its followers, who admitted they had never noticed that feature in the packaging.

More than 1300 people have liked the post which revealed that you should flip the top of the box of fries to create a makeshift shelf for your sauce.

Advertisement

This changes everything. Photo / Twitter

"Did y'all know the flap on your fries box actually has a purpose?" the Twitter account posted.

"Learn something new everyday," one person replied.

"I am shook," another one said.

Not everyone is convinced that the flap is actually designed with that intention, with some Twitter users pointing out it looks to be made to work as a lid so you can close your box of fries.

Regardless, many will now probably change the way they consume their side of Macca's fries.