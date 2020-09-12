During a video call with clients from patronage Smart Works the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan said confidence is the "best accessory".

She joined three of her Smart Works clients from her US$20 million mansion in Santa Barbara, giving a glimpse into her new "humble abode".

Smart Works is a charity which helps women prepare for the workforce, by dressing them and preparing the women for interviews.

During the video call, Meghan was sitting in front of a stone fireplace with a large piece of artwork above the mantelpiece.

"People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves, but it's really not... all of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It's the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with," she said.

Meghan is known for her love of fashion.

She was wearing a camel coloured satin tank top and a chic white blazer during the video call posted to Instagram.

"As women so often it's so easy to forget all of your skills and assets.

"Not that they're not there, but you need someone to point them out for you and say, "yeah that's right."'

"I find women who volunteer, especially with Smart Works, is they're not pointing out something that doesn't exist, but they're seeing something in you for the first time.

Harry and Meghan recently signed a deal with the streaming network Netflix. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan went on to ask for her best tip that the three clients learned while on the charity, with one woman saying: "Believe in yourself."

Meghan launched the Smart Set collection last September, which saw every item sold by the retailers matched with one item donated to Smart Works.

She privately visited Smart Works several times before being named as its royal patron earlier last year.

Although she stepped back from royal duties she has maintained her patronages.