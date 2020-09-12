During a video call with clients from patronage Smart Works the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan said confidence is the "best accessory".
She joined three of her Smart Works clients from her US$20 million mansion in Santa Barbara, giving a glimpse into her new "humble abode".
Smart Works is a charity which helps women prepare for the workforce, by dressing them and preparing the women for interviews.
Powered by volunteers Our volunteers are at the heart of what we do. Behind every successful client, every high-quality piece delicately hanging in our wardrobe is a dedicated and skilled volunteer. ⠀ Since re-opening our doors, we have been flooded with incredible workwear, generously donated by individuals across the country. These pieces are sorted, steamed, and hung in our wardrobe by our team of wardrobe volunteers so they are ready to become a part of another woman's success story. ⠀ In the past month we have also started welcoming clients back into our London centres and it has been a total joy watching our dressing volunteers do what they do best, helping women re-discover their confidence. ⠀ Our team of coaching volunteers have been working behind the scenes over the past five months to deliver phone coaching to every client who needs it, ensuring they are equipped with the skills they need to succeed at interview. ⠀ Smart Works wouldn't be Smart Works without our volunteers, and we are so grateful for all that they are doing to keep helping our clients during such an important moment in their lives. ⠀ #volunteers #womensupportingwomen #empoweringwomen #charity
During the video call, Meghan was sitting in front of a stone fireplace with a large piece of artwork above the mantelpiece.
"People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves, but it's really not... all of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It's the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with," she said.
Meghan is known for her love of fashion.
She was wearing a camel coloured satin tank top and a chic white blazer during the video call posted to Instagram.
"As women so often it's so easy to forget all of your skills and assets.
"Not that they're not there, but you need someone to point them out for you and say, "yeah that's right."'
"I find women who volunteer, especially with Smart Works, is they're not pointing out something that doesn't exist, but they're seeing something in you for the first time.
Meghan went on to ask for her best tip that the three clients learned while on the charity, with one woman saying: "Believe in yourself."
Meghan launched the Smart Set collection last September, which saw every item sold by the retailers matched with one item donated to Smart Works.
She privately visited Smart Works several times before being named as its royal patron earlier last year.
Although she stepped back from royal duties she has maintained her patronages.