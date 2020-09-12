Donald Fear hit the big jackpot on Who Wants to be a Millionaire in the UK .
Fear answered each question without any signs of hesitation and still had three lifelines by the time he reached the last question.
In all, it took the history teacher only 20 minutes to complete the feat.
The £1 million question was: In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?
Another question is: Do you think you could have won the big prize?
Test your knowledge and see if you could have conquered Who Wants to be a Millionaire.
The path to winning a million
Question one (£100)
In the UK, the abbreviation NHS stands for National 'what' Service?
Humanity / Health / Honour / Household
Question two (£200)
Which Disney character famously leaves a glass slipper behind at a royal ball?
Pocahontas / Sleeping Beauty / Cinderella / Elsa
Question three (£300)
What name is given to the revolving belt machinery in an airport that delivers checked luggage from the plane to baggage reclaim?
Hangar / Terminal / Concourse / Carousel
Question four (£500)
Which of these brands was chiefly associated with the manufacture of household locks?
Phillips / Flymo / Chubb / Ronseal
Question five (£1k)
The hammer and sickle is one of the most recognisable symbols of which political ideology?
Republicanism / Communism / Conservatism / Liberalism
Question six (£2k)
Which toys have been marketed with the phrase 'Robots in Disguise'?
Bratz Dolls / Sylvanian Families / Hatchimals / Transformers
Question seven (£4k)
What does the word 'loquacious' mean?
Angry / Chatty / Beautiful / Shy
Question eight (£8k)
Obstetrics is a branch of medicine particularly concerned with what?
Childbirth / Broken bones / Heart conditions / Old age
Question nine (£16k)
In 'Doctor Who', what was the signature look of the fourth Doctor, as portrayed by Tom Baker?
Bow-tie, braces & tweed jacket / Wide-brimmed hat & extra long scarf / Pinstripe suit & trainers / Cape, velvet jacket & frilly shirt
Question ten (£32K)
Which of these religious observances lasts for the shortest period of time during the calendar year?
Ramadan / Diwali / Lent / Hanukkah
Question eleven (£64K)
At the closest point, which island group is only 50 miles southeast of the coast of Florida?
Bahamas / US Virgin Islands / Turks and Caicos Islands / Bermuda
Question twelve (£125K)
Construction of which of these famous landmarks was completed first?
Empire State Building / Royal Albert Hall / Eiffel Tower / 'Big Ben' Clock Tower
Question thirteen (£250K)
Which of these cetaceans is classified as a 'toothed whale'?
Gray whale / Minke whale / Sperm whale / Humpback whale
Question fourteen (£500K)
Who is the only British politician to have held all four 'Great Offices of State' at some point during their career?
David Lloyd George / Harold Wilson / James Callaghan / John Major
Question fifteen (£1M)
In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?
Calico Jack / Blackbeard / Bartholomew Roberts / Captain Kidd
Answers
1: B, Health
2: C, Cinderella
3: D, Carousel
4: C, Chubb
5: B, Communism
6: D, Transformers
7: B, Chatty
8: A, Childbirth
9: B, Wide-brimmed hat & extra long scarf
10: B, Diwali
11: A, Bahamas
12: D, 'Ben' Clock Tower
13: C, Sperm whale
14: C, James Callaghan
15: B, Blackbeard
So could you have won the jackpot?