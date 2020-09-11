This is Jasper, a hairless cat who sadly had both eyeballs removed because of corneal ulcers.

Although he has no eyes, Jasper is just like a normal cat who does normal cat things which is shared through his Instagram account.

At 2, Jasper was adopted and at the time was healthy.

A few years later he was diagnosed with feline herpes virus and in late November 2013, he got a corneal ulcer in the right eye.

Mama, what do you mean this isn't MY dinner?

I may take my sweet time, and sometimes get distracted by sounds, but I can still make it around pretty good. I can also make it on the couch by myself just fine but don't tell Mama that. I much prefer to be picked up.

I have my own shirt on but I like daddy's better.

The right eye was then removed, and in 2018 the left eye was removed also after a corneal ulcer. Jasper suffered a mild stroke in 2019.

In a post to instagram, the owners said he is doing well and is almost fully recovered.

Although he walks more cautiously and is often unsure of where he is, the owners said he is "a very happy kitty".

Jasper has thousands of followers on Instagram.