New Zealanders will be able to design their own Levi's denim clothing with Lego pieces from October 1.

A collaboration between Levi's and Lego will give people the opportunity to design their own Lego art in their denim clothing.

The limited edition collection, called Wearable Art, will be available in New Zealand from October 1.

The capsule collection involves plastic Lego pieces being sewn onto Levi's denim clothing.

Advertisement

The collection is the first of its kind in that it allows customers to build their own Lego design and end up wearing unique pieces.

The collection uses silicone plates so users can add their Lego dots. Photo / Supplied

Lego lovers all over the globe are eagerly awaiting the launch of the collaboration so they can start designing their own Lego clothing, from hoodies to denim jackets and even bum bags.

The "Wearable Art" collection features the first-ever flexible Lego baseplate - a pliable Lego panel made out of silicone which customers can use to customise their Lego dot designs.

Customers will be able to customise their clothing with Lego. Photo / Supplied

"With the customisable baseplates, Levi's is now literally a new blank canvas for Lego play," Levi Strauss & Co chief product officer Karyn Hillman told the Daily Mail.

"This is such a fun collaboration celebrating self-expression, creativity and nostalgia," Hillman added.

The items will also include other Lego-inspired details such as colourful buttons and a Lego patch instead of the traditional Levi's leather version.

The "Wearable Art" collection will be available across Levi's stores and online in New Zealand from October 1.