Warning: Mature content

One woman's clever response to a clueless suitor has gone viral after she put the fear of God into a man who sent her an unsolicited photo of his genitals.

English artist Alexandra Kuri took to Twitter to share the messenger conversation that had the offender running for the hills - and other women couldn't get enough.

Kuri responded after "Mano" sent her a very direct opening salvo, presenting her a photograph of his penis and the comment "can we talk".

Advertisement

Kuri then sent back a fake message designed to look like an official auto-reply.

"AUTO-REPLY: We have detected the transmission of unsolicited pornographic images of potentially illegal nature [code:36489-a] and your device's IP address has been forwarded to the police department pending an investigation," the message read.

"If you think this is a mistake, reply STOP."

"Mano" didn't waste any time, quickly messaging STOP a number of times to avoid the non-existent investigation.

But he didn't stop there, then hurriedly deleting his account to avoid detection, much to Kuri's delight.

"LMAOOO your man has truly wet the bed," she wrote.

Women of Twitter responded with one voice, telling Kuri her trick was "beautiful work" and that she had "obliterated him from the internet".

But she's not the first to use faked auto-replies to scare men sending lewd photos, following on from user @FruityNesa who went viral after tricking a man who sent her an image of his "tiny penis".

Advertisement

Purporting to be from "the Twitter team", the message told the man: "An image you sent has been scanned by our AI Bot and was flagged as an unsolicited picture. Your account scheduled to be reported to the police."

The message also told the man that as the bot was "currently in BETA testing" he still had to time to retract his message by replying "HELP" - which he promptly did.

@FruityNesa simply responded "no f*** u" to the hapless pest.