What a buzz!

An elderly Frenchman accidentally blew up part of his house while trying to chase a fly.

The 82-year-old man was sitting down to eat his dinner on Friday when the fly came buzzing into his house.

The Dordogne resident began swatting at it with an electric racket designed to zap flies and insects when they touch the racket's wires.

Unfortunately, he didn't realise there was a gas canister leaking inside his home.

The reaction between the man's electric racket and the gas sparked a massive explosion, destroying his kitchen and part of the roof.

He was lucky to escape with just a slight burn to his hand.

According to news outlet Sud-Ouest, he is currently living at a local campsite while his family repair his home.

The fly's welfare is not known.