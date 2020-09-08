David and Victoria Beckham both battled coronavirus after picking it up during a visit to the US - and feared they might be "superspreaders".

A friend told The Sun newspaper that the pair picked up the virus while David was at the launch of his US football club, Inter Miami.

"It was an absolute nightmare scenario," the friend said.

"David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him"

Advertisement

"They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries.

"They then flew back to London, and were whisked straight to their Cotswolds mansion."

After celebrating their son Brooklyn's 21st birthday, they made another short trip to Miami, before coming down with the tell-tale signs of Covid-19.

"David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and high temperature.

"At the same time, several of their team, including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill — a couple of them very badly so," the friend told The Sun.

"Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks.

"She was utterly petrified they might be superspreaders, and did all she could to minimise all future risk."

In this screengrab David and Victoria Beckham speak during "One World: Together At Home" presented by Global Citizen on April, 18, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

The couple recovered at their country mansion before being the all-clear, antibody tests showing they were safe to travel on a family holiday to the Mediterranean.

Advertisement

Victoria and David were some of the first celebs to get behind the UK's Clap for Carers initiative, which saw Britons cheering on healthcare workers.

In an Instagram video, Victoria thanked the people on the frontline of the UK's Covid fight.

"Words can't describe how thankful we all are for the bravery and hard work of everyone who is making significant sacrifices to keep us safe," she said.

"We are in this together. We are committed to helping the most vulnerable people in our communities: the nurses and healthcare workers who are sacrificing their own health to treat and care for others; the teachers who are continuing to support their classrooms; mothers and children, many of whom are now at home, balancing full-time jobs and home schooling; and the elderly, who are at greatest health risk and unable to go out to shop for themselves."