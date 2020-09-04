Covid-hit Auckland bars and eateries were dealt another blow last night after a power outage on K Rd left customers dining in the dark.

Photos show bars had to resort to candles on tables to keep operating, with the outage striking around 9pm.

The outage added to an already tough period for the restaurants, which have only just returned to having diners in their premises under the level 2.5 restrictions.

Patrons at the Eagle Bar ensure the beers keep flowing despite the outage. Photo / Supplied

They also still face limits of allowing no more than 10 people to be in groups in the restaurants.

Vector has been contacted for comment.