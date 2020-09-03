A West Auckland dog walker has found her dog rolling in human excrement four times so far this year.

The most recent incident was on Tuesday.

Cara Smith is a dog walker and often takes her dogs for walks out in West Auckland's Riverhead forest.

Smith said each time she came across the droppings it was only "a couple of meters off the track".

Adamant it is human and not animal excrement Smith said "you can definitely tell by the smell and the colour".

Although Smith has never caught anyone in the act she believes it is a runner.

On Tuesday when out walking she noticed a runner up ahead and told a friend it was most likely them.

"I've heard runners say they do it."

Smith said she is disgusted by the matter, especially as she has to clean her dog afterwards.

Smith took to the local Facebook community page to let the community know what she has seen.

"I fully understand that when you have to go, you have to go! But can you please have the decency to at least clean up your ..." Smith said in the Facebook post.

Smith gave possible options on what to do if you are caught out in the middle of nowhere and you have to go.

"Carry a poo bag with you or even dig a hole if you have to!"

Another local dog walker took to the Facebook post to confirm she has also caught her dog rolling in human poo at the same forest.

Smith said she is not too bothered by it and finds it quite funny but said "I just don't want to wash it off my dog."