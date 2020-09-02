After the 23rd anniversary of Princess Diana's death on August 31, an interview has surfaced revealing details of Prince Harry's last conversation with his mum.

Harry spoke about the pain of losing his mother and their last phone call in the 2017 documentary, Our Mother Diana: Her Life and Legacy, according to Fox News.

Harry, 35, and William, 38, were 12 and 15 years old when Diana died in a Paris car crash.

In the doco, the brothers revealed they were distracted by playing with their cousins at the Queen's Scottish estate Balmoral and cut their phone conversation with Diana short.

"If I'd known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her," Harry said.

He also opened up about the one time he cried about his mother's death - at her graveside on September 6, 1997, and "maybe, maybe once" since then.

"So there's, you know, there's a lot of — there's a lot of grief that still needs to be let out," he said.

"There's not a day that William and I don't wish that she was still around, and we wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what kind of a public role she would have, and what a difference she would be making," he added.

William also said in the documentary: "We won't speak as openly and as publicly about her again."

Royal writer Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles, said the impact of Diana's death and the secondary role of being the younger royal son made Harry "an unhappy man".

"I think the deep wounds of his mother's death have never healed," she told the New York Times in February.

"And his sense of his role as the second son, the fact that he loved his military career but then left and didn't have that sense of purpose — all of that came together to make him a very unhappy man."

Harry eventually opened up about his mother's death following the announcement that he and Meghan Markle were stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

"When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing," he said while addressing a crowd at a Sentebale charity event.

"You've looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us."