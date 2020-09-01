The royal family go by countless different names, with official royal titles and formal names.

But they also have a surprising number of nicknames for each other, from the sweet to the strange, according to The Sun.

Prince Harry, 35, has revealed that he calls his 1-year-old son Archie "little man". Harry hosted a virtual celebration for the 125th birthday of the Rugby Football League over the weekend and said he was "unbelievably grateful" to have the outdoor space for Archie to play outside.

"Our little man is our number one priority, but then our work after that is the second priority."

And during his royal tour to Africa, Harry introduced his son to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, saying: "You're going to meet Arch, Arch."

Meghan also said: "Let's go to the next page, look Arch" in a video of her reading him a book, released for his first birthday.

Prince Charles is said to call his daughter-in-law Tungsten, referring to the metal known for its toughness. According to the Mail on Sunday, the nickname came from Meghan's determination and strength, which must have impressed her father-in-law.

Meghan has several other nicknames - her mum Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle call her "Flower", while her friends call her MM or M&M

Meanwhile, Harry has called her "Meg", as he did when trying to get her attention at an Invictus Games reception at Australia House.

Meghan also had a nickname for Harry just weeks after their first date. A friend of the former Suits actress, Gina Nelthorpe-Crowne, revealed that Meghan affectionately calls him "Haz".

She's also referred to him as "my love" and said in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey that she often calls him simply "H".

The royal family have countless funny nicknames for each other. Photo / AP

"I've said for a long time to H ..." she began, before laughing and saying, "That's what I call him."

Meanwhile, Prince William may call his wife "Catherine" in interviews, but he has some sweet nicknames for her in other settings.

He's been known to call Kate "poppet" or "darling", while Kate has called him "babe," such as when they went to the Chelsea Flower show together.

Looking at a prize-winning garden, William asked landscaper Charlie Albon about the plants, which were Buxus shrubs.

Kate then told William, "Babe, we've got those. We've got loads of those".

The royal family has several nicknames for the Queen herself. Close family, such as her son and grandsons, are said to call her "Mama".

Fans of Netflix's The Crown will be familiar with Prince Philip's nickname for the Queen, "Lilibet," a play on her name Elizabeth. Bizarrely, he's also said to call her "sausage" on occasion.

It's been reported he also calls her "cabbage", which is possibly a play on the French term "mon petit chou," meaning "my darling".

Her grandchildren George and Charlotte call her "Gan-Gan".

When Prince William was little, he adorably called the Queen: "Gary" as he couldn't pronounce "Granny".

Royal writer Richard Kay wrote in the Daily Mail that "The Queen was on hand after William fell over at Buckingham Palace, bawling 'Gary, Gary'."

George and Charlotte also have a sweet nickname for Camilla. The Duchess of Cornwall told Lady Gaga at the 2016 Royal Variety performance that her grandchildren call her "GaGa".



Author Kitty Kelly says Prince Charles used to call Camilla his "Girl Friday".

Prince Harry calls his dad Prince Charles "Pa", while Charles usually calls him "darling boy" in reply.

And the Daily Mail wrote that Prince George calls Charles "Grandpa Wales".