Harry and William wouldn't have "fallen out so badly" if Diana was still alive because she could have "quickly found a resolution", according to her former royal bodyguard.

Ken Wharf told Vanity Fair that Diana "wouldn't have allowed" the rift between the princes to escalate because she valued their close relationship, writes The Sun.

The former royal protection officer claimed Diana would have "quickly instigated a resolution".

"I don't think Harry and Meghan would have left Kensington Palace if Diana was still around."

He also claimed that Diana "had a tremendous influence" over both her sons and would be "very upset" about their reported feud.

New royal biography Finding Freedom reports Harry called William a "snob" when his older brother tried to warn him about "this girl" Meghan.

Harry was reportedly angry when William felt he had to warn his brother about Meghan. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier in the year, The Sun revealed that the brothers barely spoke and "cut contact for two months" when Harry and Meghan first revealed their Megxit plans.

But Harry and William have issued a rare joint statement to announce the unveiling of a new Princess Diana statue to mark her 60th birthday this week.

Although the installation had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Kensington Palace said it would take place in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden on July 1 next year.

The brothers' statement read: "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."