A woman in the US has been left shocked after a neighbour left a confronting and brutal note on her car parked outside her own home.

The note, which appears to have been left by a neighbour in the same apartment block, warned the woman she should swiftly dump her boyfriend.

A photo of the note was posted on popular American Instagram account Neighbours From Hell and has since gone viral.

It was captioned: "Everything comes out in the wash."

Advertisement

In the note, the writer outs the woman's boyfriend, making a shocking revelation.

It reads: "FYI I f**ked your boyfriend. He said you were broken up.

"I live in 5D. 1. Wash your car 2. Dump him (not in that order)."

"Everything comes out in the wash". Photo / Neighbours From Hell

The note has divided opinion, with some praising the neighbour who wrote it.

"This is actually a good neighbour."

Another said: "Honestly I'd buy her a drink."

However, not all were kind to the neighbour.

A number of people criticised her saying there are better ways to approach the situation.

Advertisement

"I'd appreciate the tip about the cheating boyfriend but mind your business about my car," one said.

Others believed she could have been "kinder" or "nicer" about the cheating allegations.

"I'd want to see what they looked like then put his stuff in box at this flat and change the locks."