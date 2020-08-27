Jessica Mulroney, the "former" best friend of Meghan Markle, has shared a throwback photo of her son and the duchess on her wedding day.

Despite their alleged falling out, Mulroney captioned the image "I see this and pure joy". Her son can be seen with an open mouth grin as he accompanied Markle.

Her twin sons carried Markle's veil in her May 2018 wedding and Mulroney was also part of Markle's wider wedding party.

According to the Daily Mail, Mulroney had originally posted it with the caption: "'When I feel dark and grey, I see this and it all goes away."

Advertisement

Mulroney, a celebrity stylist, appears to be showing the world that allegations of a falling out between her and the Duchess of Sussex are untrue.

The rift supposedly occurred when Mulroney became embroiled in a race row with blogger, Sasha Exeter.

The post received lots of feedback from Mulroney's followers. Photo / Instagram

Markle was said to have reportedly felt she could "no longer be associated" with Mulroney after the stylist was accused of abusing her white privilege by Exeter on social media.

The argument began on Instagram in June when Exeter urged her fans to use their online profiles to promote the Black Lives Matter movement. Mulroney was said to have taken offence and felt it was aimed at her.

Exeter accusing Mulroney of "threatening" her livelihood, which she denied. However, she then apologised on Exeter's post but later sent the influencer a private message reading: "Liable suit, good luck (sic)."

Mulroney again later apologised, but was dropped from the bridal show I Do, Redo with bosses at Canada's CTV saying her comments clashed with their "commitment to diversity and equality".

Sources claimed Markle was "mortified and heartbroken" by the allegations and chose to keep her distance from Mulroney, who was in her bridal party at the royal wedding in 2018.

However, Mulroney has denied falling out with Meghan and responded to claims she'd been "dumped" as "fake news".