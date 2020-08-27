If you've ever fancied lunch with New Zealand's own "Curve Crusher" Dr Ashley Bloomfield, you have until late tonight to be in for a chance.

An auction for lunch with the director general of health listed on Trade Me has hit $12,200.00 with the auction closing at 11pm tonight.

Unfortunately Afterpay is not an option.

The highest bidder alongside six of their friends will have lunch with Bloomfield at Wellington's Bellamys, a restaurant inside the Beehive.

"Whatever his nickname, we are grateful that Dr Ashley Bloomfield is supporting the Cancer Society on Daffodil Day by kindly offering his time for a lunch with you and six people of your choice."

Bloomfield has gained many nicknames this year, including The Eliminator, Ash, the Dad of the Nation, The Curve Crusher, or to his kids, just Dad! Photo / Getty Images

Bellamys have offered to cover the lunches of the lucky winner and their friends, Bloomfield's meal would have also been covered but he has kindly offered to pay for his own lunch.

The full amount raised by the auction will go to the Cancer Society.

The date and time of the lunch will be left to the winner and Bloomfield, however it has been noted the lunch will have to fit in with Dr Bloomfield's daily 1pm engagements.

Many Trade Me users took to the question section of the auction page to praise Dr Bloomfield for his Covid-19 response.

One Trade Me user even suggested he should receive a knighthood.

The event was listed with "free shipping", with one commenting: "It must be a relief for Ashley Bloomfield (and his wife) that the auction conditions include 'Seller does not allow pick-ups' lol."

"Note: says free shipping, but you will have to ship yourselves there!"

There have been a total of 137 bids, with the most recent being made last night.

