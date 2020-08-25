Kate Middleton is being brought to the forefront as a "Queen-in-waiting" as palace aides realise the power that she and Prince William have, a royal commentator has claimed.

Kate, 38, is taking on more duties and creating a bigger public profile, according to Katie Nicholl.

Nicholl told True Royalty's Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen that the palace is "cleverly" using Kate's popularity to their advantage, according to the Daily Mail.

"We are seeing a Queen-in-waiting. We are seeing the duchess take on more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before."

She added that the mum of three is taking over more roles from both the Queen and Prince Philip as a sign that she's stepping up the royal duties.

"This is all very deliberate. It's very much part of the Palace machine bringing her from the shadows of Anmer and into the forefront, into the spotlight, because they are very clever.

"They realise the power of Kate and the potential of Kate and William as this young, glamorous, dynamic duo who actually do have the ability to reshape and project the monarchy into the future."

Experts have suggested Kate was "too busy" to form a close bond with Meghan. Photo / AP

It comes after claims from royal writer Omid Scobie that Meghan was "disappointed" at Kate's lack of support.

He claimed Harry and William's fractured relationship kept the two women from having a close bond, saying that while the duchesses both loved fashion and tennis, it didn't lead to a long-lasting friendship.

"They were never at war and never the duelling duchesses. They were just two women who had this very surface-level friendship.

"People have asked why Kate may have not been there in that situation and I really don't know but it's clear at the time her priorities weren't there," he said.

"We do see her as an incredibly dedicated wife, mother and member of the royal family and maybe that's a lot for one person to juggle."