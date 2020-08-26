We've all had to put parts of life on hold during lockdown, but couples going through fertility treatment have found it especially difficult.

With thousands of fertility treatments cancelled or postponed during the first lockdown as they weren't considered essential services, Kiwi couples have had to put their dream of having a child on hold for now.

But a fertility dietitian says there are still ways you can increase your chances of fertility amid lockdown with healthy eating.

Repromed dietitian Teresa Gudex says a "fertility diet" can improve your chances of successfully having a healthy baby. Especially if you have no pre-diagnosed or underlying fertility issues that require greater medical intervention.

Advertisement

A 2007 study from Harvard School of Public Health researchers found that women on a healthy fertility diet were 66 per cent less likely to have ovulatory disorder infertility (absent or irregular ovulation) and 27 per cent less like to have other causes of infertility, regardless of their weight or BMI.

It's easy to make these dietary changes, particularly in our less social environment where we're eating food we make at home.

Here are five changes to make to your diet to boost your fertility.

Up your plant protein

Gudex says research shows replacing 25g of animal protein (think one small chicken breast) with plant protein per day has been associated with a 50 per cent lower risk of ovulatory infertility.

Plant protein can be lentils, legumes, and soy products like tofu and edamame. You don't have to go full vegetarian, but try little changes like replacing half of the mince in your bolognaise with some kidney beans or having a meat-free night a couple of times a week.

Eat oily fish

Oily fish is the best place to find long chain Omega 3 fats, which can help reduce body inflammation, increase the chance of embryo implantation and improve egg quality.

Gudex says one study found that couples who ate seafood around twice a week had a shorter time until conception than those who ate less.

"Introducing low-mercury oily fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel, tuna or trout in your diet 2-3 times per week will give the greatest benefits."

Advertisement

There's several changes you can make to your diet to boost your fertility. Photo / Getty Images

Cut back on the sugary drinks

A 2018 study shows that men and women who averaged one sugary drink a day were 20 per cent less likely to get pregnant than those who drank less.

"This wasn't found with diet drinks, but other research suggests that drinking diet drinks may also impact IVF outcomes, so it is probably best to try to reduce your intake altogether rather than switching to the diet option," Gudex says.

Keep up the home cooking

It's tempting to go wild on the takeaways, whether that's Uber Eats for those of us in Auckland, or eating out in small groups in level 2 elsewhere. But research has associated eating more takeaways and less fruit with taking longer to get pregnant than those with healthier diets.

Gudex says: "Enjoying the occasional takeaway will not harm your fertility, but try to keep up your positive lockdown habits and prepare most of your meals at home for a better chance of success."

Veg up your plate

This is nothing new, but we're not eating enough vegetables. For optimal fertility, we should aim at eating five or more servings of fruit and vegetables a day - especially vegetables.

"This can be hard to do without including some vegetables at breakfast and snack time. Why not try adding a couple of handfuls of spinach to your morning smoothie, snacking on carrot sticks at morning tea or replacing toast with some vegetable frittata," Gudex suggests.