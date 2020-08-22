If you've ever wanted to exchange banter over brunch with the "dad of the nation" Dr Ashley Bloomfield, here's your chance.

An auction for lunch with the director general of health listed on Trade Me has already hit $3,010 and has five days to go.

The highest bidder gets to take six of their friends to lunch with Bloomfield at Wellington restaurant Bellamys.

The listing introduces Bloomfield by his many nicknames: "The Eliminator, Ash, the Dad of the Nation, The Curve Crusher, Dr Bloomfield or to his kids, just Dad."

And it revealed that Bloomfield is supporting the Cancer Society with the fundraiser.

"Whatever his nickname, we are grateful that Dr Ashley Bloomfield is supporting the Cancer Society on Daffodil Day by kindly offering his time for a lunch with you and 6 people of your choice."

Trade Me users have high expectations for the event, with one asking: "Will he read the menu like it's the 1pm briefing?"

As New Zealanders are urged to prepare for an imminent second wave of Covid-19, the country's top health official is demonstrating how to correctly use a face mask on social media this morning.

The event was listed with "free shipping", with one commenting: "It must be a relief for Ashley Bloomfield (and his wife) that the auction conditions include 'Seller does not allow pick-ups' lol."

"Note: says free shipping, but you will have to ship yourselves there!"

Bellamys is donating the lunch, so the full amount raised by the auction goes to the Cancer Society.

Currently 704 people have it on their watchlist, but some Auckland users are worried they won't be able to make it given the current level 3 restrictions.

"We did contact Uber Eats to see if they deliver that far but no word yet?" the Cancer Society responded.

