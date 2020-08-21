Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have been spotted handing out backpacks and nappies while volunteering at a back-to-school charity event in Los Angeles.

Donning face masks, they handed out clothes, supplies and nappies at a drive-through organised by LA charity Baby2Baby, writes The Sun.

Photos show the royal couple passing supplies through car windows at Dr Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary school earlier this week.

As with their previous outings in LA, they kept it casual, wearing near-matching outfits of khaki shorts and white shirts.

It comes after revelations the couple have just bought a home in Santa Barbara for £11 million (NZ$21m).

They'd been house hunting for a while after moving to the US from Canada just before lockdown.

Harry and Meghan announced earlier in the year they wanted to step down from their roles as senior royals and become financially independent.

It was later announced they would no longer be working royals and would divide their time between Canada and Britain, with most of their time spent in North America, and would give up their HRH titles.

But reports yesterday suggested Harry might have to return to the UK sooner than expected to deal with visa issues, as he is still a British citizen.

It's unlikely Meghan or the couple's young son Archie would go back with him if he returns.