When we came out of our first nationwide lockdown a few months ago, we probably abandoned our new-found baking skills pretty quickly.

But with Auckland back in level 3 and the rest of the country at level 2, it might be time to rediscover our kitchen skills with this recipe.

This "lazy" but delicious no-bake chocolate cake is the perfect lockdown snack - and the best part? It only needs three ingredients.

The recipe comes from baker Walla Abu-Eid, who shares mouthwatering recipes on her Instagram page. Her newest concoction, a "lazy cake, the lazy way", has been a huge hit with her followers.

Here's how to create your own lockdown chocolate cake at home.

You don't need flour for this cake - all you need is 600ml thickened cream, 700g chocolate, and three packets of biscuits of your choice.

She uses Biscoff cookies, but here in NZ you could try Gingernuts, Arnott's arrowroot biscuits or vanilla wine biscuits - any will be delicious.

First, melt the cream and chocolate together in a pot.

Then break your biscuits into chunks and stir well into the chocolate mix.

Line a cake pan with cling wrap, pour in the mixture and freeze until it's firm (for a few hours or even overnight).

Then turn it out onto a serving plate and decorate with whatever you like.