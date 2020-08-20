Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled in to a luxurious new home in Santa Barbara, but the Duke might be forced to go back to the UK before long.

Royal experts are debating what's next for the couple after they decided to go their own way in a bombshell announcement this year, according to the Sun.

Although they've lived in LA since the pandemic hit, they originally intended to divide their time between North America and London - and now it looks like Harry will have to go back sooner than they thought.

Royal expert Angela Levin told talkRADIO that Harry may return for his family's sake, although Meghan isn't likely to return fulltime due to the rift within the royal family.

Advertisement

And she claimed Harry might be forced to return to the UK to sort out visa issues as he's technically still a Brit overseas.

The show's host Mike Graham also speculated they may have to go back for charity work, saying: "Omid Scobie the other day gave another interview in which he said Meghan and Harry want to come back to the UK to carry out their charitable work.

"He has clearly been instructed to say that by her."

Levin also explained the pitfalls they may face if they return to the UK.

"It would seem that Meghan Markle has said she absolutely doesn't want to come back because she had such a horrid time.

"It was ghastly in every way, she even said she gave up her life for it and what a waste of life it has been.

"Of course it was only just over two years so she has got plenty left."

Harry might have to go back to the UK sooner than he thought. Photo / Getty Images

She continued to say that Harry might go back.

Advertisement

"Harry will need to because of his visa, he cannot stay there indefinitely.

"There is the issue of citizenship and there is a lot of tax implications, but he might very well come back.

"I hope Harry does because of his grandparents, his father and even William, although they are not pals at the moment.

"They are his family and I don't think Meghan will come with him and I am certainly sure they won't bring Archie."

If they do, the reception may not be very warm.

Others claim tensions have been brought to the surface after Harry and Meghan's unofficial biography launched.

Advertisement

Finding Freedom reveals a number of bombshell claims about their time with the royals and the reasons they stepped down.

It's led to speculation they have burned their bridges with the royal family.