Meghan Markle is making an appearance on a virtual summit held to encourage people to vote.

Meghan, 39, will be part of the When All Women Vote Couch Party, according to the Sun.

She'll appear alongside actress Yvette Nicole Brown, Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Berry, and DJ Diamond Kuts.

The When We All Vote campaign was launched in 2018, with Michelle Obama as one of its co-chairs.

Its mission is "to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American".

It comes as Meghan confirmed she would be voting in the upcoming US election and urged people to vote.

The virtual summit aims to honour "the 19th Amendment, celebrate the women of color who have fought to make the promise of the 19th Amendment a reality for ALL women, and highlight the need to expand voting rights for marginalised communities".

Earlier this month Meghan spoke to Marie Claire about the importance of voting.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," she said.

"I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard.

"And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

Meghan then revealed New Zealand's most famous suffragist leader Kate Sheppard is her inspiration, and shared a quote from her.

"Do not think your single vote does not matter much.

"The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops."

Traditionally, the royal family are expected to stay politically neutral, but Meghan and Harry left their royal roles in March.

Meghan was reportedly "frustrated" by being expected to remain apolitical, but now feels she's free to speak out.

The Daily Mail reported that friends say Meghan "has strong political opinions and will now take advantage of the greater freedom she has to express them publicly".