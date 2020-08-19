An Australian mother selling nappies online has been left horrified after she and her child were targeted by a paedophile.

Melbourne mum Jo listed a number of spare packets of nappies on Marketplace, expecting to be contacted by parents who were looking for a bargain.

She then received a strange message on Facebook from a man asking to see the nappies before he purchased them.

While she felt the request was "odd", he sent him a photo of the nappies thinking he may have been an inexperienced dad who was worried he'd buy the wrong nappies, she told Kidspot.

Jo Initially thought the man may have been out of depth and didn't want to get the wrong nappies. Photo / Supplied

But after sending the photo, she received a horrifying response.

"Can I please see a pair of them on one of your kids please", the man asked.

Alarm bells began to ring for Jo, and she responded telling the man his request was "inappropriate".

The conversation turned creepy. Photo / Supplied

She then looked at his profile and spotted a disturbing photo among other suspicious pages he was following.

Jo reported the man's account to Facebook and contacted police for advice.

She also posted screenshots of the disturbing interaction as a warning to other parents about the dangers of sharing things to do with their children online.

"I would like to warn other parents to be careful and wary of these odd requests in case they think it might be innocent," she told Kidspot.

"Also be cautious about what you post on the internet about you or your child.

"The internet is not a safe place anymore so better be always cautious than sorry."

Other parents agreed with Jo, with many voicing their outrage.

One parent said: "Unreal – I can't believe he openly asked a question like that. It's so scary how confident these people are.

Another added: "If he's doing that to you he's asking other people too, yuk!!"