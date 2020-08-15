A mum has been left horrified after discovering a 'hidden' feature of the popular kids toy LOL dolls.

Hilary Williams from the US shared a video on Facebook explaining she discovered that some of the newer LOL dolls are designed to reveal a pattern when dipped in ice-water, so tried it out on her six-year-old daughter's toys.

On dunking one in, the cold water revealed what looked like black stockings and lingerie.

Another toy was wearing what appeared to be a devil tail and wings.

"My daughter is six years old, six!" she said. "This is not OK!"

Other parents posted comments on the video saying they too had discovered the hidden feature.

"Yes! Raunchy little dolls lol my daughter loves them," one woman wrote.

"Tramp stamps and all... a lot of them pee and spit too. Some change in warm water too... very disturbing."

Many parents expressed that they would be boycotting the dolls due to the 'inappropriate' designs.

Last week another children's toy was being removed from sale after a US mother launched an online crusade against, saying it conditions children to accept sexual abuse.

Hasbro has pulled a Trolls World Tour toy following complaints about its 'inappropriate' button placement. Video / Jamie Nelson Cornaby via Facebook

The focus of the complaint was The Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy doll, which features buttons that make the toy sing and giggle.

The button for singing is located on the doll's tummy but the other button, which toymaker Hasbro says was designed to be activated when the toy is placed in a seated position, is on the doll's bottom.

A US mother who posted a video raising the alarm over the toy says that the box only mentions that children can push the button on Poppy's tummy to make her sing and was shocked to find the other button "on her privates".

The placement of the button caused concern. Photo / Supplied

"The mum continues: "She makes, like, a gasping sound. And I know some of you might not think this is a big deal but ... especially since I've had kids ... this is wrong.

"It makes a gasping sound when you touch her privates, and to me it's just like sexual sounds. It's so disturbing."

Another mum took it further, starting a petition calling on Hasbro to pull the toy from shelves worldwide.

"This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt. When you push this button on the doll's private she gasps and giggles," said Jessica McManis in her Change.org petition.

"This is not okay for a child's toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores. What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it's fun when someone touches your private area?

"Our society is conditioning our children to think pedophilia is okay."

The petition gained more than 300,00 online signatures and eventually Hasbro relented.

"This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognise the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate," Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy told The Providence Journal.

"This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our consumer care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase."