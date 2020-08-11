Meghan Markle felt like she was being asked to "serve her child on a silver platter" when she was slammed for keeping baby Archie's christening private, according to new biography Finding Freedom.

Meghan made sure Archie's July 6 christening was a "completely private affair" with just 22 guests at the Queen's chapel in Windsor Castle, according to the Sun.

She came under fire for breaking tradition and not letting the public or the media get a glimpse of Archie, but according to the book's authors, she didn't care.

Meghan told a friend: "The same people who have been abusing me want to see me serve my child on a silver platter.

"A child who is not going to be protected and doesn't have a title. How does that make sense? Tell that to any mother in the world."

Her decision caused chaos among those who believed that as the monarchy is partially funded by taxpayers, they had the right to see Archie on his christening day.

Christenings of other children in the family, including William and Kate's children, were widely publicised and attended by the media.

But instead, Meghan and Harry just released two pictures of Archie after the christening.

Details of Meghan's own baptism and her faith are revealed in the book. She was not brought up to be religious but friends claim she's always had a strong belief in God.

She made the decision to get baptised into the Church of England "out of respect to the Queen" in a ceremony at St James's Palace's Chapel Royal.

Charles and Camilla were among the 18 guests who watched Meghan have holy water poured over her head as a choir performed, although the Queen, William and Kate did not attend.

Charles then hosted a dinner party at Clarence House to celebrate.

The book gives a glimpse of Archie's first year and Meghan and Harry's "hands-on" parenting style.

It reveals Harry was in charge of changing "most of Archie's diapers" to give Meghan a break as she had "so much more to do".

Baby Archie also had baby swimming classes and music lessons. He also loved being read books by his parents and his favourite was Is Your Mama a Llama by Deborah Guarino.