Prince Harry was the one who made the decision to quit as a senior royal.

The 35-year-old prince and his 39-year-old wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year and moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie, 15 months, and their biographers insist the decision was led by Harry.

Finding Freedom co-writer Carolyn Durand told National Public Radio (NPR) in the United States: "Harry really was looking out for his family.

"His wife felt aggrieved, and they thought that the best decision that they could make was to step back, have a little bit more privacy but still be in a situation where they could carry on their mission, devote themselves to the causes that were so important to them."

And Carolyn's co-author Omid Scobie says tension between Harry and his brother Prince William, 38, which developed after William advised him not to rush into getting serious with Meghan, is completely understandable.

He explained: "I think it's one of the early stories you saw come out of this book was this conversation that took place between Harry and William where William seemingly gives sort of brotherly advice to Harry about sort of perhaps watching the speed at which his relationship with Meghan was progressing.

"And I think there've been some people have commented that that might have been a moment where Harry was too sensitive.

It was Harry's decision to step away from royalty, according to a biographer. Photo / Getty Images

"But I think we need to really look at the overall picture here and what led up to that moment. Harry was already aware of some of the murmurings that were taking place behind his back within the royal household about Meghan.

"He'd also experienced some of his own friends speaking about Meghan or making negative remarks behind her back that word had travelled back to him about.

"So when William sat down and had that conversation with him, that was the starting point."