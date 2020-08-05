William and Kate were "in stitches" when a care home resident told them they did a "b****y s****y job" calling bingo numbers.

The Cambridges were visiting Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, Wales, three months after appearing to staff and residents over video link and calling out numbers for their weekly bingo session, according to the Daily Mail.

Resident Joan Drew-Smith, 87, who hit headlines a few months ago when she said the bingo game "wasn't as good as it should have been", was finally introduced to the Duke and Duchess in person.

"Hello Joan, do you remember we did the bingo with you? You said we weren't very good!" William said.

"Yes, you did a b****y s****y job," she replied.

The royal couple were a bit taken aback and then laughed, but got a more reassuring response from another care home resident, Margaret Stocks, 95, who won the virtual game.

"I did enjoy it," she said. "I hadn't played it before."

"Neither had we, that's why we were so bad," Kate responded.

William agreed that "we enjoyed it just as much as you did".

William and Kate tuned in to a bingo session with care home residents. Photo / Supplied

"It was a new experience for us."

William and Kate both wore masks during the visit, meaning it was difficult to make themselves heard sometimes.

Joan asked William if Kate was "his assistant".

Kate laughed and said, "Well, I am your assistant, I have been for a long time!"

William later told staff: "I love Joan, she's brilliant. If only everyone was as honest as her."

The couple made a virtual visit to the care home earlier this year, but this is the first time they've visited in person due to eased lockdown restrictions.

During the chat, the royals took turns holding up bingo balls to the screen and calling out numbers for the residents.