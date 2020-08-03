Large sections of Meghan Markle's page on the official royal family website have been removed, including lines about her pride as a "feminist".

Shortly after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, paragraphs about Meghan's pre-royal life were added to royal.uk, including references to how she has "actively participated in charitable work" from a young age – along with an anecdote about her successful campaign to change the wording on a TV advert at the age of just 11.

The official bio also detailed Meghan's work at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles, as a teenager, along with a stint at another shelter in Toronto during the years she lived there while working on Suits.

All references to her previous work have now been wiped, as reported by The Sun. Instead, the page details Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties, her official titles, and a short summary of her charitable interests.

It reads: "The Duchess will continue to support a number of charitable causes and organisations which reflect the issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare."

As we continue to reflect on some of the organisations supported by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, today we wanted to share more about @TheMayhew, an animal welfare charity which The Duchess became Patron of earlier this year. Mayhew believes in the power of community and the special bond between humans and animals, which is why their programming does not simply focus on rescuing animals but rather takes a more holistic approach to shaping the lives of pets and humans, alike. Their TheraPaws dogs and volunteers now visit not just care homes and hospitals, but also mental health facilities and youth groups – expanding the benefits of animal assisted therapy into much needed areas. They also work with the homeless community assisting with treatments and check ups for their pets so that the most vulnerable can trust that their pet will remain by their side. This year, Mayhew has continued its specialized work overseas, vaccinating more than 30,000 dogs against rabies and other diseases, and empowering locals to improve animal welfare humanely and sustainably. The Duchess is also proud that they are creating opportunities for women, with the female led vet team in Kabul neutering 2,500 dogs so far this year. As a long-time rescue dog owner, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to be Mayhew’s Patron and applauds them for the vital work that they do every day. Please visit @TheMayhew to learn more, as Mayhew continue their very important contribution to the community for all of us and the pets we hold dear. Photo © PA / Ivan Flores / Tamara Yoxall

Along with an update on his new life as a non-senior royal, Prince Harry's official page still includes full details of his previous work.

In a statement to The Sun, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman explained that "updates had been agreed" among all parties.

"The Duchess of Sussex's current biography is on the royal website alongside other members of the royal family," she said.

"You will appreciate that the website is updated on a regular basis to reflect the work and focus of members of the royal family. Any updates are agreed with private offices before they are made to the site."