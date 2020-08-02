Kiwi favourites Lewis Road Creamery have done it again, launching a product that celebrates the much-loved tradition of dunking gingernuts - and it has got biscuit-lovers' tastebuds tingling.

In supermarkets today, the Gingernuts Fresh Flavoured Milk is a limited-release collaboration with Griffin's, blending Lewis Road whole milk with Gingernuts, and promises "something a little spicy and delicious" according to a statement from Lewis Road.

The company promises that Kiwis will be able to find it in "most stores" nationwide.

Fans of the brand were quick to voice their approval, taking to social media to share their feelings.

"Goddamn it, my two weaknesses rolled into one," a fan wrote.

Another chimed with a relatable take on tucking into gingernuts without milk, writing: "Better then breaking 9 teeth eating one biscuit lol".

Controversially, some debated adding the flavoured milk to coffee or tea, while expats bemoaned its lack of availability overseas.

"Killing me. Please export to Aussie," one woman begged.

The release is the latest in a string of collaborations for Lewis Road, who have previously combined with Whittaker's chocolate and Pic's Peanut Butter.

2020 has also seen the company make big moves globally, after they signed a deal with American supermarket chain Whole Foods, said to be worth up to US$5 million ($8m) in its first year.

Whole Foods, owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, is now selling Lewis Road Creamery grass-fed butter in 270 of its stores in 37 states throughout the United States, following its debut in the market in 2018 through organic grocery chain Erewhon in California and supermarket Central Markets in Texas.

Lewis Road Creamery was said to have caught the attention of Whole Foods, and has since become the first New Zealand dairy company to be stocked nationwide by the speciality organic supermarket.