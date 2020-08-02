Victoria Beckham is denying claims she's planning to sell sex toys as part of her new lifestyle brand.

A report from the Daily Star claimed the plans were part of her aim to rival Gwyneth Paltrow's US$378 million (NZ$570m) Goop empire, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Star alleged that the 46-year-old fashion mogul wanted to match Goop "in every way" and had trademarked her initials "VB" for the venture.

But a source close to her business told MailOnline it was "absolutely not true".

"There are no plans to sell sex toys!"

A source had told the Daily Star: "Victoria wants to raise revenue by launching her Goop-style business as soon as possible as she thinks she can get a piece of the same markets so profitably targeted by Gwyneth's brand.

"She may seem unsmiling and prudish, but Victoria reckons she has a cheeky sense of humour, and will not be shying away from trying to snag a share of the sex trade like Gwyneth has done.

"Sex toys will be a no-brainer for Victoria, who wants to make a fortune from the new brand."

Goop is known for selling the world's most expensive dildos as well as a 24-carat gold plated vibrator for US$23,660 (NZ$36,000).

MailOnline approached Victoria's representatives for comment.

It comes after a source revealed that Victoria was hoping to tap into the same market that brought Goop so much success.

"The Beckhams are huge in the States," the source revealed.

"Victoria's products are likely to be lapped up and provide her with a lucrative leap into the international market."

Several products have been registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

It would be a welcome cash boost for Beckham, whose fashion empire lost millions since 2013.

She's set to take out a US$12 million (NZ$18m) loan to help save Victoria Beckham Ltd.