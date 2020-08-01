Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has faced multiple accusations of being difficult since her exit from the royal family, and a source from her Suits days has added more fuel to the fire.

The source told Page Six Meghan was a perfectionist on set and was notorious for holding up production when she felt like she wasn't the star of the show.

"She was always having to be coaxed out of her dressing room during promotional shoots because she didn't think she looked pretty enough, or her outfit wasn't right," the source told the publication.

The source added: "There were always tears. Every time."

The revelation comes after a source told the Daily Mail in May that Meghan was "a lot". The videographer, who reportedly worked on set with her claimed she acted like a "diva".

"When I saw her, right away from the moment she arrived, I didn't even know who she was and she was acting like a diva ... it was her attitude, how she talked to people, the rules."

A source says Meghan was a perfectionist on the set of Suits. Photo / Getty Images

There have also been explosive new accusations about Meghan past behaviour in the soon-to-be-published biography Finding Freedom.

In excerpts shared by People magazine, the Duchess reportedly caused a stir when she stepped out in necklace with the initials "H" and "M" in 2016.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images – and news headlines," the authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.

According to the authors, Meghan was left "frustrated" and "emotional" by the claim.

She allegedly spoke to a friend and said: "I can't win. They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that even me acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message."