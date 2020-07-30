A tampon ad in Ireland has been banned, after causing "widespread offence" for it's "sexual innuendos" and "excessive detail".

The "Tampons and Tea" ad was taken off air by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) after they reviewed 84 complaints, mainly from women.

In the ad, an actor posing as a TV presenter on a chat show asked the audience: "Tell me, how many of you ever feel your tampon?" Then an audience member raises her hand and says: "You shouldn't. It might mean your tampon isn't in far enough. You've gotta get 'em up there, girls."

Hands then demonstrated how to use the tampon and applicator with the tagline: "Not just the tip, up to the grip", before the presenter said: "So get 'em up there girls, with Tampax."

Advertisement

Proctor & Gamble, which owns Tampax, said the ad was educational and meant to be "lighthearted" and speaking on a "very common usage question".

There were 84 complaints made over the Tampax ad. Photo / Tampax

Some of the complaints suggested the ad was demeaning to women because it suggested that women didn't know how to read instructions or use the product.

Several complaints also suggested the tagline "get 'em up there, girls" had sexual connotations and that the Tampax ad was sexualising the wearing of tampons.

The ASAI did not uphold complaints that the ad demeaned women, contained sexual innuendo or was unsuitable for children. But the complaints of general offence were upheld.

ASAI said in its decision: "The Committee noted the Code required that advertising should not cause grave or widespread offence."

"They did not consider that the advertisement had caused grave offence. They noted, however, the level of complaint that had been received and the concerns expressed by complainants about the advertising and considered that it had caused widespread offence. In the circumstances, they considered that the advertisement had breached Section 3.16 of the Code."

A statement on Tampax's official Twitter read: "We believe in normalising the conversation around periods through awareness, information and education. This advert was designed to address a very common usage question and to educate how to use our product correctly in a straight-talking way."