Princess Anne revealed her sympathy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they're "new, young and glamorous" and face pressure in a difficult role.

Royal expert Robert Hardman interviewed the royal for an upcoming doco Princess Royal: Anne at 70, according to the Daily Mail.

Princess Anne can relate to the pressures faced by young royals like Harry and Meghan. Photo / Getty Images

He told Radio 4's Today programme that Anne feels "rather lucky she's not setting off on this path today".

Asked whether she was sympathetic with Harry and Meghan, he agreed: "She does, and she talks about it".

Advertisement

Hardman went on to say that Anne "accepts that the media are especially interested in the new and young and glamorous and that does place added pressures and it's not an easy role to play".

He also revealed that Anne is aware that younger royals are under more pressure: "In her day, you didn't have social media."

Harry and Meghan face greater pressure as 'young, glamorous royals', according to Anne. Photo / AP

He went on to explain that Anne had come to terms with the challenges and pressures of her own role.

"That was certainly part of the thinking in her decision not to give her own children titles.

"And we had a long chat with them, they're absolutely delightful, and they're both very forthgoing on how grateful they are that they've been able to have as normal a life you can when your grandmother is the monarch."

Anne had remained focused and dedicated to her royal duties throughout her life, he explained.

"I think she was fairly straightforward in what she wanted to do. She didn't want to be a fairytale princess. She wanted to be hands-on.

"She wanted to make a difference, not simply to be figurehead."

Advertisement

He added that she never felt pressure to be a "force for change".