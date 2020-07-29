A father of three young kids has been given just two years to live after his bowel cancer diagnosis was delayed due to Covid-19 lockdown.

British father Ben Bradbeer says he was misdiagnosed with an infection and given antibiotics after visiting his doctor in February.

He returned to the doctor two months later after suffering more pain in his bowels, but he was given more antibiotics and told he couldn't be referred to a specialist due to Covid-19.

He said he had had many sleepless nights, worrying and in pain, knowing there was something wrong and frustrated because he couldn't get a referral to see a urologist.

After three-and-a-half months of rectal bleeding he went to A&E, where he was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer that had spread to his liver and lungs.

He says he may have been saved from a death sentence had he been seen straight away.

"Then in mid-May I went to A&E. My symptoms were clearly serious, and I should have been investigated properly a lot sooner," he explained.

"I was told by the hospital doctors that my tumour is now so big it's inoperable.

"They said if I'd have been sent in sooner I could have had the operation and it mightn't have got to the terminal stage. I have to have chemotherapy now and I may have been able to avoid that.

"That does make me angry. I've been told I've got two years left. It's been the worst timing."

Ben Bradbeer (middle back row) has been given just two years to live. Photo / GoFundMe

Bradbeer said the hardest thing was to break the news he had terminal cancer to his children Jayden, 18, Shay, 13, and Skye, 16.

Health authorities are concerned there could be more people out there suffering like Bradbeer, who fell through the cracks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bradbeer has since started chemotherapy in a bid to give him more time.

He says he's trying to look at the positives.

The 38-year-old plans to take his kids on holiday and wants to get married to his partner Emma in the next year.

A friend of Bradbeer has set up a GoFundMe page to help the father and his family.

"Ben is a loving father, partner a great son and a good friend to many," his friend wrote.

"He is 38yrs old and a great person to be around with a good sense of humour and an all-round likeable guy.

"In light of this devastating news for Ben and his family we have decided to set up this page so he can seek further medical treatment which are very costly and are not available on the NHS.

"Not only will your contributions help Ben seek alternative treatments but will also fund a small wedding and holiday for Ben, Emma and his family and improve his quality of life at this challenging time."

So far £8469 ($16,000) has been raised.