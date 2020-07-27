Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern takes a briefcase packed with documents home each night, but this morning she was surprised with an edible version.
Ardern received a birthday cake decorated to look like a briefcase after celebrating her 40th birthday yesterday.
The PM shared a snap of the "briefcake" on her Instagram page.
Read More
- Clarke Gayford's wish for his 'favourite achiever' partner Jacinda Ardern on her 40th birthday - NZ Herald
- Jacinda Ardern shares hilarious parenting moment on Instagram - NZ Herald
- The politics of life: The truth about Jacinda Ardern - NZ Herald
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shows off 'unusual' household item in live Facebook video - NZ Herald
"It seems entirely appropriate that this was the amazing cake the office blew me away with this morning," she wrote.
"Every night they send me off with one of these briefcases, an edible one made for a very nice change!
"Thanks team, very grateful to work with such an amazing group of people."
Ardern has tried her hand at a few creative cakes of her own in the past, creating both a piano cake and a bunny cake for her daughter Neve.
Her partner Clarke Gayford also took to Instagram yesterday to share a birthday tribute to his "favourite achiever".