Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern takes a briefcase packed with documents home each night, but this morning she was surprised with an edible version.

Ardern received a birthday cake decorated to look like a briefcase after celebrating her 40th birthday yesterday.

The PM shared a snap of the "briefcake" on her Instagram page.

"It seems entirely appropriate that this was the amazing cake the office blew me away with this morning," she wrote.

"Every night they send me off with one of these briefcases, an edible one made for a very nice change!

Jacinda Ardern was surprised with an edible briefcase for her 40th birthday. Photo / Supplied

"Thanks team, very grateful to work with such an amazing group of people."

Ardern has tried her hand at a few creative cakes of her own in the past, creating both a piano cake and a bunny cake for her daughter Neve.

Her partner Clarke Gayford also took to Instagram yesterday to share a birthday tribute to his "favourite achiever".