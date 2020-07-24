Feel the fear

Why not try fear-setting as a way of getting ahead?

Need to make a tough decision about work, a relationship, friendship, lifestyle or anything?

Most people talk about goal-setting to goal-crush. I like goal-setting too and do this with my wellness clients (in a non-naff way, of course). But I like to inspire people to try fear-setting sometimes, too.

What is fear-setting? It's thinking about the dream or change you desire and then thinking about the worst possible outcomes. This is not just for the purpose of scaring you s***less.

Stay with me...

You then next consider steps or strategies on how you'd deal with that worse possible failure or fallout. Sometimes thinking about these things can help us make the tough changes. In other words, if you can think of a way to ride a tough wave, then that can give you the courage to try to get into the water...

Remember, if you are considering change, it's because you are not happy with what you are doing, or who you are with, in the first place. So considering the fallout of potential change can be a way to measure that against the situation you already loathe.

The worst thing is staying "stuck" or staying in the "dream phase". Or letting your soul rot if you stay in that work or relationship rut. I reckon you never regret acting on something; You only ever regret non-action. We tell our kids to be brave and that trying our best is everything.

But as adults we fear change more and more.

We'd almost rather opt for a dull, beige and boring, comfortable rot-inducing existence, over uncertainty because we lack balls.

But temper your fear with reality, too. I mean, jumping in a rocket and flying to Mars is not quite realistic for a lot of people right now, of course. Unless you have some serious cash in the bank ...

I've read a lot of books on success and met a lot of very successful people. One of the qualities a lot of them have is being fearless.

They also generally don't view "failure" by that definition either. It's viewed as part of learning on the pathway to success. Many successful people fail along the path to success.

So if you are brave enough to try a new way forward, then know that even if you stuff up, you'll be happy at least that you tried. After all, the cost of inaction can often be worse.

So here's to those of you out there who have balls to break past the fear. I applaud you.

Rachel Grunwell is a wellness coach, speaker and author of the book Balance: Food, Health + Happiness. Find her via inspiredhealth.co.nz and on instagram @rachelgrunwell