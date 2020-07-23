Meghan Markle is a lot more intelligent than Prince Harry, according to royal writer Lady Colin Campbell.

While promoting her latest offering, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, the 70-year-old made the unusual claim, The Daily Mail reports.

Campbell argues Harry is "desperate" to please his wife, and that the couple have a "strong" relationship.

"In my opinion, Harry is a much less intelligent character than Meghan is," she told new! magazine.

"And I think he's so desperate to please her and go along with whatever she says, no matter how ill-conceived it is. He is that besotted with her."

She added that Markle wears the pants in the relationship - and compared her to Princess Diana.

"She wears the trousers and is as dominating, charming and captivating a personality as Princess Diana was in her marriage," she told the publication.

Lady Colin Campbell during an interview promoting her new biography about Prince Harry and Meghan. Photo / ITV - screenshot

Harry struggled academically, while Markle has a double degree in theatre and international relations from Northwestern University, according to Page Six.

Lady Colin is convinced Markle's move to the US and the couple's exit from royal duties speaks volumes about her future ambitions.

"I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions, and I've been told that one day she wants to run for president."

Colin Campbell became a Lady when she married Lord Colin Campbell in 1974. She retained the title after the couple split after one year of marriage in 1975.

Her biography about Princess Diana, called Diana in Private: The Princess Nobody Knows, was a best-seller when it was released in 1992.