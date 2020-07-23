Canadian health officials are recommending a cutting edge tactic for safe sex during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to British Columbia Centre for Disease Control, they recommended "distant sex".

The British Columbia CDC are now promoting the idea, saying it's a great way to limit physical contact during intercourse.

"Use barriers, like walls (e.g. glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact," the health organisation writes on its website.

Advertisement

The safety advice soon found its way on social media, with some poking fun over the encouragement.

"2020: the year when glory holes became a standard household equipment," one said

2020: the year when glory holes became a standard household equipment https://t.co/9rKuep9xAu — Mireille Sillander (@mimesatwork) July 22, 2020

The website also includes many other tips such as wearing a mask, refraining from kissing, using a condom and washing your body before and after sex.

New York City health officials hinted at using glory holes in a recent three-page document without specifically naming them.

"Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face-to-face contact," the document said.

The British Columbia CDC also encourages "solo sex".

"You are your safest sex partner. Masturbating by yourself (solo sex) will not spread Covid-19."

Other top doctors are encouraging distant sexual pursuits, including masturbating in the same room as a partner or engaging in virtual sex.