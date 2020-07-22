Princess Beatrice reportedly made a last-minute request to borrow the Queen's dress for her wedding.

The 31-year-old royal - who recently married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor - loaned a vintage dress from the monarch after having a last-minute change of heart about her original outfit.

A source told People magazine: "[She] made a request [to borrow one from the Queen], and that was kindly granted - and it looked amazing!

"It was touching for both of them."

Advertisement

She also wore the same tiara the Queen wore at her own wedding in 1947.

Another insider shared: "Beatrice talks about her grandmother often, and it's clear there's a strong bond there - the dress and the tiara could not have been more perfect."

The dress had been previously worn by the Queen. Photo / AP

The loved-up couple, as well as the Duchess of York and the groom's mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, worked together on the belated change of plans.

A friend of the couple said: "They swung into action and brought it all together in two weeks, which is quite extraordinary."

Buckingham Palace confirmed news of Beatrice's marriage on Friday, revealing the ceremony had taken place in accordance with the UK government's social-distancing guidelines.

A statement said: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

The Queen and Beatrice are said to share a special bond. Photo / AP

"The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

Beatrice and Edoardo, 37, started dating in October 2018 and got engaged in September last year. They were originally due to wed in May but their wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.