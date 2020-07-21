A former employee for Jeffrey Epstein claims she stumbled across the billionaire paedophile and Ghislaine Maxwell watching a video of Prince Andrew with a topless woman.

Tiffany Doe, who didn't want to reveal her real name, said she was looking for Epstein in his New York home when she wandered in a room to find the pair joking over a secretly filmed clip involving the royal, according to the Sun.

She said she found them in a big and dark television room that contained lots of screens.

"It was so dark when I walked in they didn't notice me," she told the publication.

Advertisement

"I went to say something but they were speaking and laughing so I looked at the screen to see what they were talking about."

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo / Getty Images

On it, she said she saw Prince Andrew with an unidentified topless woman in a bedroom together.

"I couldn't see all of Andrew so I don't know if he was clothed or not. It looked like it was filmed in a bedroom. I don't think Andrew knew he was being filmed," the former employee said.

"Then Ghislaine said, 'Oh that's Randy Andy for you'. Jeffrey laughed at that and I of course immediately recognised who it was on the tape."

She said Epstein and Maxwell eventually spotted her and made it clear for to leave and that they didn't want her to see the footage and hear their comments.

A spokesman for the duke's legal team said of Tiffany's claims: "There will doubtless be a welter of these kind of 'recollections', some 10 or more years after the fact, particularly where claims on the Epstein estate are concerned. Where is the evidence?"

Tiffany, who is working with lawyers in America representing Epstein and Maxwell's young victims, said it was well known that Epstein secretly filmed some of the rich, powerful friends who visited his home.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew. Photo / AP

She claimed Epstein spent a lot of time watching sex tapes in that room for pleasure.

Advertisement

Tiffany, who is a former lap dancer, also believed he did it to have power over rich and famous people.

"He would never say to me, 'Come and watch this with me of so-and-so having sex and see how powerful I am'. But he would be like that with Ghislaine," she added.

Tiffany, who met billionaire financier Epstein when she was 22, said she was manipulated into recruiting young girls for him.

Epstein, who died in prison last August in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial for sex trafficking minors, paid her to bring girls to his parties.

She now regrets her mistakes and is trying to make amends to the victims.

Last year while giving evidence during Epstein's trial, Tiffany claimed Prince Andrew "motorboated" her breasts during a party thrown by the billionaire.

Advertisement

She claimed the incident happened in the mid-1990s.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein in 2000. Photo / Getty Images

"There were always big players at the events so it was almost normal for a prince to turn up," she said at the time.

"It wasn't out of the ordinary. I saw him a couple of times a year, at least. Andrew was at the parties and, in English slang, back then I had big jubblies, big breasts.

"I wore a dress to show them off. He didn't quite know the term "motorboat". He said 'Motor ... something?' He couldn't remember. But he did it to me.

"He was trying to come off cool but he didn't know the words. He said I should be in a magazine for big-breasted women.

"I found him quite awkward, quite clumsy. I had drinks with him but that's it."

Advertisement

Tiffany left Epstein's world in 2000 after becoming disgusted with his depraved behaviour.

Epstein had a decade-long association with British socialite Maxwell, 58.

Prince Andrew pictured with Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell.

She was arrested three weeks ago in New Hampshire and charged with sex trafficking minors.

She denies the allegations and is in custody awaiting trial.

Prince Andrew has admitted flying on Epstein's personal plane, and staying at his private island and his homes in Florida and New York.

He was famously pictured answering the door at the New York home in 2010 — after Epstein had served a jail term in Florida for underage prostitution.

Advertisement

He has also been pictured with his arm around one of Epstein's victim's, Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was made to have sex with Prince Andrew.

He has denied any allegations of sexual misconduct.