Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has posted a glowing tribute to her daughter Princess Beatrice.

The duchess, known as Fergie, posted the message on her Instagram account after Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a ceremony on Friday, UK time.

Fergie says she is "proud" of her daughter, Mail Online reports.

She wrote: "Never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice's loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law."

Fergie included a message of thanks to those who had sent their messages of support.

"Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages."

The quote, by Denis Waitely, read: "Happiness cannot be travelled to, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude."

Sarah Ferguson says she is proud of her daughter. Photo / Getty Images

Fergie's sweet message comes after Beatrice's sister Eugenie posted her own message to her newly wedded sibling on Instagram.

"Couldn't Bea happier (get it)," Eugenie wrote.

"What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life.

"We are going to have so much fun together."

Beatrice dazzled at the secret ceremony held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, borrowing the Queen's wedding tiara.

Prince Andrew, the Queen and Prince Philip were among the 20 guests at the ceremony held after Covid-19 restrictions eased in the UK.

The couple were originally set to wed on May 29, however Beatrice's big day was put on hold due to the pandemic.

A source told The Sun: "They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and [are] looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right."