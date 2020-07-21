An enormous lump of flour, sugar and eggs, weighing 2,770kg, has just broken the Guinness World Record as the biggest lamington in the land.

In a bid to claim the world title, the giant chocolate lamington – equivalent to 50,000 individual lamingtons – reached for the record as layer upon layer of sponge, chocolate sauce and coconut were slathered on the cake.

Cook's Night Off, the Auckland-based social enterprise behind the ambitious attempt, timed the coconut concoction's inception with World Lamington Day.

The behemoth dessert was made up of 13,000 eggs, 650kg of sugar and more than 500kg of flour.

Baked off-site in large lamington slabs by wholesale bakery Creative Edge Foods, the record-breaker was fit for consumption this evening.

The giant chocolate lamington - equivalent to 50,000 individual lamingtons - reached for the record. Photo / Dean Purcell

Aucklanders were invited to Sylvia Park from 9am today to witness the mammoth cake's assembly, as it tries to steal the crown from the current Guinness World Record holder.

The Australian bakery Quality Desserts and the Toowoomba Chamber of Commerce set the previous record for the largest lamington in 2011, with a modest dessert weighing in at 2,361 kg.

Hoped to tip the scales 150kg heavier than its Australian rival, the baked good was weighed at 5pm, with onlookers invited to eat as much as they liked in exchange for a gold coin donation.

Tadius Munapeyi, a registered auditor at IRCS, confirmed the towering dessert outweighed the previous record holder, tipping the scales well above the target of 2500kg.

Suzanne Canal from Cook's Night Off was elated when the final number was read aloud to a large crowd of hungry onlookers.

"Very very happy. That's 400kg over, so go Kiwis!"

The giant lamington cake was made up of 13,000 eggs, 650kg of sugar and more than 500kg of flour. Photo / Dean Purcell

The remaining lamington is then being donated to the Auckland City Mission for distribution through their emergency food programme.

"Auckland City Mission, yup, we'll be cutting it all up … and off to them."

Cook's Night Off, a social enterprise making home-style, home-delivered, ready-to-eat meals, partners with community groups to provide free meals on a Buy One Give One basis.

''We took this project on because we really wanted people to see the impact we're making in the community."

The enterprise has recently expanded its services and are now selling their meals right throughout New Zealand.