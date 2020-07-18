Troian Bellisario had "anxiety" about attending Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wedding.

The Pretty Little Liars star was among the guests at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding because her husband, Patrick J. Adams, played Meghan's love interest and husband in Suits.

And Troian has now confessed to feeling stressed about the highly-publicised event, because she was trying to find an outfit that would conceal the fact she was five months' pregnant.

The 34-year-old actress - who hadn't announced she was expecting a baby at the time of the wedding - said: "Of course I [had outfit anxiety], and I had it two-fold. One, because I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months' pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed. But I also had extreme anxiety about ... what are they called? Those hat things?"

Advertisement

Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario. Photo / Getty Images

Troian - who is now mother to 21-month-old daughter Aurora - couldn't understand the fascinators that are common accessories at weddings in the UK, and recalled being stressed about what style of headwear to buy for the occasion.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine, she added: "That's it, fascinators.

They look ridiculous unless you're in the 1930s. You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that's very small, are you not going for tradition?

"I'd never needed a fascinator in my life, and here I was trying to walk this tightrope of 'don't go too big, don't go too small.' It was a nightmare. My stylist, Annabelle Harron, is actually an Aussie, and I called her right before I was about to walk out the door and I was like, 'Annabelle, this is not a full hat.' And she said, 'It's fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering.' And I was like, 'If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.' And she said, 'Trust me, I'm an Aussie. I've got you!'"