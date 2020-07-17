Comedian Melanie Bracewell made headlines earlier this year with her uncanny impression of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

And now she's taken it to the next level, sharing a TikTok video of herself as Jacinda meeting the real Prime Minister.

"Kia ora everyone, it's me, Jacinda Ardern," she says in the video.

"I obviously have a lot of fans out there, so I like to get selfies with my fans sometimes."

The Prime Minister herself then appears, acting every bit the fangirl as she excitedly tells Bracewell her name is Jacinda.

"Oh nice to meet you, how are you," Bracewell says as the pair meet in a hug.

The comedian shared the clip of herself meeting the Prime Minister. Photo / Supplied

"That's enough, that's enough anyway," she then says, ending the clip.

The comedian initially adopted Jacinda's look after people told her she looked like the Prime Minister.

Bracewell kept the nation entertained during lockdown with her impression of the Prime Minister, posting a 45-second video on TikTok and Twitter with the caption "so a few people said I looked like Jacinda in one of my TikToks".

Using makeup, hair and wardrobe, Bracewell then produced an incredible transformation into Ardern's doppelganger.