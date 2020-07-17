It's the Milo debate that has taken more than 85 years to settle, but Australia has finally made a decision.

So, should Milo be drunk hot or cold?

While some of us prefer our milky malt beverage steaming hot, topped with a scoop of extra Milo, it seems that the majority of Australians prefer it chilled.

In fact, in a poll in Australia, 65 per cent backed the cold version after Milo revealed almost 90,000 people voted to help settle the debate.

The only place to prefer it pipping hot is the ACT.

"While we weren't surprised that those in the north preferred their Milo cold, we didn't expect that the ACT would be the only place that prefers their Milo hot, well ahead of Tasmania and Victoria," Nestlé Dairy Business Manager Anna Stewart said.

The national divide kicked off again after Nova's radio duo, Fitzy and Wippa, put the question to their followers in May.

Wippa immediately pledged his alliance to Team Cold, while Fitzy announced he likes it hot with the question sparking plenty of discussion.

"I prefer dry, straight up, from the can," New Zealand actor Sam Neill said.

"That's like asking to choose a favourite child ... So I choose Milo on ice cream," one person said online.

"Option 3. Over Blue Ribbon ice cream!"

The verdict has given Wippa plenty of ammunition to rub it in his co-stars face.

"It is the sweetest tasting victory of all time because 65 per cent said it has to be cold," he said in a video posted to his Instagram on Thursday.

"Can you say 65 per cent," he asked Fitzy, to which he replied "Nah, 'cause I'm the 35 per cent."

"Isn't he cute," Wippa said sheepishly.

"I just don't understand," Fitzy told news.com.au.

"As I walk around the house in my trackies, a puffer jacket and moccasins, I realise that it's winter. Hot Milo is mandatory at this time of year. I must congratulate MILOTeamCold reluctantly, this is really hard to accept."

It appears Aussies really do prefer the beverage chilled; 61 per cent of news.com.au readers also pledged their alliance to drinking it cold.

"While there is a clear Aussie favourite, and the results revealed some surprising twists, we couldn't be happier to see people enjoying it both hot and cold, and seeing the passion for Milo as an iconic part of Australian life after all these generations," Stewart said.

News.com.au also did a poll which revealed most people prefer their Milo chilled. Photo / Supplied

It also proved a divide between the sexes. Women were found to dominate the conversation in support of #MILOTeamHot at 55 per cent, compared to 45 per cent of men.

Aussie celebrities also weighed in on the debate including "list king", Bruno Bouchet, who shared a controversial Milo hierarchy which caused outrage online.

He backed the hot option and one follower responded: "You've really done it now ... I'm disappointed."

"Who the heck puts ice in their Milo?! You savage," another added.

Aussie actor and social media influencer Fonzie Gomez racked up more than 100,000 views and hundreds of comments with his TikTok video asking people how he prefers his Milo.

Either way, the results are in and the best way, is the cold way, unless you live in the ACT.